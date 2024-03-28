תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF and ISA are continuing to conduct precise operational activity in the area of the Shifa Hospital while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment.

Approximately 200 terrorists have been eliminated in the area of the hospital since the beginning of the operation.

Over the past day, terrorists fired at IDF troops from within and outside of the ER building at the Shifa Hospital.

During the activity, IDF troops evacuated civilians, patients, and medical teams to alternative medical facilities that the IDF set up to enable proper medical treatment to continue.

IDF troops are also operating in Al Amal and Al Qarara in Khan Yunis. Thus far, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in the area of Al Amal.

IDF troops struck terrorist infrastructure in which weapons were located. The troops also found explosive devices and mortar shells.

Furthermore, IDF troops identified two terrorists adjacent to the troops. In response, an IAF aircraft fired shells and eliminated the threat. In addition, during searches in the area, numerous explosive devices were located.

In addition, IAF fighter jets are operating in the Gaza Strip. Dozens of terror targets have been struck over the past day. Among the targets struck were terror tunnels and an underground launcher.

Meanwhile, IDF troops are also operating in the central Gaza Strip. The troops eliminated a number of terrorists over the past day. A terrorist cell was identified adjacent to the troops, who responded by eliminating a number of the terrorists with an IAF aircraft.