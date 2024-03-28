The heads of the German bank Berliner Sparkasse announced that they decided to freeze the accounts of the anti-Zionist organization "Jewish Voice for Peace" which advocates for Palestinian rights and the establishment of a Palestinian state, and in recent weeks, was involved in demonstrations in Berlin against the war in Gaza, while claiming that "Israel is committing genocide".

From the German bank, it was reported that "this is a precautionary measure" without further explanation, and also that the heads of the bank demanded from the anti-Zionist organization to submit by April 5th a list of all organization members, their addresses, and additional internal documents.

The closure of the accounts of the anti-Zionist organization comes just days before an event named "The Palestinian Congress" to support Palestinians is set to take place in Berlin.

The event was met with harsh criticism from German politicians and the media in the country, some of whom called it a "Jew-hatred event". The organization used its bank accounts to buy tickets for the event and collect donations for the Palestinians.

In response to the account closures, the heads of the anti-Zionist organization said that they are undeterred. "Our stance against genocide is derived from Jewish values and does not depend on financial resources. The number of members in the organization continues to grow despite pressure from authorities".