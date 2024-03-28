The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, held an exhibition for approximately one hundred evacuees from Israel's north border on Tuesday.

The exhibition was held in the Shavei Zion hotel, and followed by a meeting with the evacuees in which they told about their ordeal since leaving their homes.

An Israel Dog Unit spokesman commented: “We will continue to accompany our brethren until victory. With this exhibition , we merited to put a smile on the faces of those evacuated due to the war in the north. we see this as no less important than our ordinary life-saving activities.”

Approximately 100,000 Israelis are still unable to return to their homes in north or south Israel due to the ongoing war with Hamas and Hezbollah.