The al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, the militant arm of Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement, has revealed its part in the war against Israel in the Gaza Strip.

In the Gaza Strip, the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades carried out 16 "Jihad missions" in 24 hours, which included launching mortars and IDF forces and launching an anti-tank missile at an Israeli tank in Khan Yunis.

The organization also reported sniper fire at an Israeli soldier in the Shifa Hospital complex and the launch of mortars at the complex.

A day earlier, the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades reported 24 "Jihad missions" which included shooting at IDF forces and launching mortars at routes on which IDF forces travel in Gaza and Khan Yunis.

On March 23rd the organization reported that it carried out 12 similar "missions" in Gaza and the Shifa Hospital complex.