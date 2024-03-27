Hamas published on Wednesday a recording of Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades commander Mohammed Deif from the beginning of the war in which he calls on Muslims in the Middle East to join the war against Israel.

"There is no tomorrow for Palestine. Don't allow the limitations, borders, or rules to deny you the honor of partaking in the redemption of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

"To our people in Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and all over the Arab and Muslim homeland - start marching today. Don't allow the limitations, borders, or rules to deny you the honor of partaking in the redemption of the al-Aqsa Mosque," the terrorist leader stated in the message.

Israeli experts assume that the publication of the recording points to the pressure that the terror organization is under after the IDF officially announced that Deif's second-in-command, Marwan Issa, was eliminated in an airstrike.