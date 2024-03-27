A training program on readiness for the northern arena was held this week at the Northern Command headquarters, led by the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, Major General Ori Gordin, with the participation of division commanders, brigade commanders, and battalion commanders from both the mandatory and reserve units, who are involved in the defense battles on the northern border.

As part of the program, the commanders delved into professional content and the operational and strategic plans for the northern framework. The program, led by the 36th Division, included professional lectures and learning from the division's combat lessons in the Gaza Strip, with specific adjustments for the challenges of the northern arena. During the program, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, presented the strategic challenges and assessments for the continuation of the war.

Additionally, the participants went through various stations where they deepened their knowledge in the fields of artillery, intelligence, engineering, information and communication technology, and administrative support. The stations simulated the variety of capabilities and the power of their integration available to the commanders on the battlefield.

"We are at war. We have been at war for almost half a year now, and it doesn't end with Hezbollah," Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin stated.

He added that "tonight, we are operating against al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya, a successful thwarting of a large number of operatives, and this morning Hezbollah itself decided to respond against Kiryat Shmona. We are conducting very significant strikes against Hezbollah, and we will continue to be aggressive in order to strike and push Hezbollah back significantly."

The officer declared: "We are determined to change the security situation in the north so that the residents can return to the north safely and with a sense of security. On the other hand, we are striking Hezbollah very powerfully and strongly, the Hezbollah organization, and also causing a lot of damage in the area where it operates. If we understand that we need to act, we will act tonight as well, and the readiness is there."