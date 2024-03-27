An official in the American government claims that the Prime Minister's Office informed the White House that it would send a delegation led by Minister Ron Dermer and the head of the National Security Council to Washington to discuss the upcoming Rafah operation. Netanyahu had previously canceled the delegation following the American administration's decision to allow the UN Security Council to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Prime Minister's Office denied the report. "Contrary to publications, the Prime Minister did not approve the departure of the delegation to Washington."

Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu said during a meeting with US Senator Rick Scott (R-Fl), "I thought the US decision in the Security Council was a very, very bad move. The worst part about it was that it encouraged Hamas to take a hard line and to believe that international pressure will prevent Israel from freeing the hostages and destroying Hamas."

"My decision not to send the delegation to Washington in the wake of that resolution was a message to Hamas: Don't bet on this pressure, it's not going to work. I hope they got the message," Netanyahu said.

Last night, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claim that America's refusal to veto a UN Security Council resolution yesterday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan led to a hardening of Hamas's positions.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu's statement that there is a connection between the Security Council decision and Hamas' response is inaccurate in almost every respect," said Miller.

"We will not play politics on this most important and difficult issue, and will continue to focus on the agreement to release the remaining hostages," he added.