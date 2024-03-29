It was a typical day, the sun casting its golden rays upon the bustling streets, as Rabbi Stern navigated his way through the familiar crosswalk. Lost in thought, his mind filled with the weighty responsibilities of his role as both a revered Yeshiva principal and a devoted father, he never saw it coming.

In the blink of an eye, everything changed. The cacophony of screeching tires and shattering glass shattered the tranquility of the day, and Rabbi Stern found himself sprawled on the unforgiving pavement, pain coursing through every fiber of his being. In that moment of chaos and confusion, amidst the blur of movement and the rush of adrenaline, one thought pierced through the haze: His children.

In that fleeting moment of terror, images of his beloved sons and daughters flashed before his eyes, their faces etched with concern, their innocent smiles haunting him with the stark reality of what was at stake.

For Rabbi Stern, the agony of his injuries paled in comparison to the fear that gripped his heart—the fear of leaving his children orphaned, of robbing them of their father's love and guidance. With every labored breath, he clung to the hope that he would survive, that he would have the chance to hold his children in his arms once more, to reassure them that everything would be alright.

But as the days turned into weeks, and the weeks into months, Rabbi Stern's reality grew ever bleaker. Severely handicapped and unable to return to his role as a yeshiva principal, he finds himself trapped in a nightmare of pain and uncertainty.

A campaign has been spearheaded by Rabbi Stern’s community to help keep Rabbi Stern and his family alive. Even if he does survive such a terrible accident, there is only so much longer his young family can survive without his much-needed income.

