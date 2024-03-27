At the beginning of the war, the IAF froze its annual training program and all resources and attention were directed to the war effort. In the past few weeks, the IAF has gradually returned to training and the training program for the current war year has now been approved.

The IDF says the training program will focus on increasing the IAF's readiness for war in the northern arena and other arenas during prolonged combat. This is through the planning and implementation of operational models, and scenarios relevant to the characteristics of the various regions and threats.

The framework of the training will include massive, long-range strikes, flying deep into enemy territory, and surprise exercises will be held for the various units. The training plan includes all the formations of the IAF and the Operational Headquarters of the IAF which will manage, in parallel with the war, processes to raise readiness, ongoing training, and the development of military tactics.

The training program was coordinated so that it would not impede the operational activity in the war in the Gaza Strip and the integrated operations with the ground forces.