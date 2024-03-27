תלמידי הישיבה מקבלים את בן אלעד מוקדס

Ben Buchnik, who is known to have sustained the worst wounds in Operation Cast Lead, recently fought for his life in a hospital in the US where he underwent surgery to mitigate the epileptic episodes he developed since his injury which have gotten worse as a result of the current war in Gaza.

On Tuesday, upon his arrival back in Israel, Ben was greeted by seniors from the Netivot Yosef yeshiva-high school in Mitzpe Yericho who sang and danced. They were joined by Elad Mukadis, an alumnus of the school who initiated the event.

Ben was treated in the hospital with the assistance of Los Angeles-based businessman Eyal Dahan, who, together with additional partners, aided soldiers who contacted him with various needs since the war began.