Opposition leader Yair Lapid became a grandfather today (Wednesday) with the birth of a granddaughter.

Lapid shared an emotional photograph on social media with himself, his son Yoav, and Yoav's newborn daughter.

The jubilant grandfather wrote, "Hello Naomi, welcome to the world."

Yoav Lapid and his wife Shai married in September 2022, when his father was serving as Prime Minister. The Yesh Atid leader shortened a trip to the US to attend his son's wedding and did not meet with US President Joe Biden as a result.

Lapid stated on the day of the wedding, "A day will come, my son, in many years, and you will realize that this morning was the most important day of your life."