Israeli and US officials have made clear to Egypt and Qatar that there is a need to up the pressure on Hamas to agree to a deal as soon as possible," Al-Akhbar reported.

The Lebanese newspaper also reported that Israel made clear that it had no intention of being any more flexible with Hamas and the other terror organizations.

The officials hinted that a military operation in Rafah is expected to begin around the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which falls in the middle of April this year.

Egypt, according to the report, warned against an operation in Rafah and said that "the perceptions presented by Israel are especially dangerous and will lead to an additional escalation, not only in the Gaza Strip but a regional escalation."

Hamas announced on Monday night that it has decided to reject the new proposal for a deal to release hostages.

An official statement published by the terrorist organization said that "a short time ago we informed the mediators that the organization sticks to its position that was conveyed on March 14. Israel's response did not meet any of our basic demands - a comprehensive ceasefire, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced and an exchange of prisoners."

"Netanyahu and his extremist government bear full responsibility for the failure of the negotiation efforts," Hamas said.