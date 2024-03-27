חיסול מחבל שתצפת על כוחות צה"ל צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Givati Brigade's combat team is fighting in the Khan Yunis area, eliminating terrorists, locating weapons, raiding and destroying terrorist infrastructure.

In recent weeks, the combat soldiers have operated in the Hamad neighborhood in western Khan Yunis, locating land routes, investigating them, and destroying them.

The forces have eliminated dozens of terrorists in face-to-face encounters and with air support. They are now fighting in the Al Amal area, locating and arresting terrorists for interrogation. During their activity in the area, the forces destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructures.

The Firing Brigade identified a terrorist surveying the forces and transmitting the information on his cell phone. An Air Force aircraft, in cooperation with the forces on the ground, eliminated him.