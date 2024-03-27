פעילות הכוחות צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF, ISA, and Border Police forces operated Tuesday night to arrest ten wanted suspects in Judea and Samaria.

In a counterterror operation in Jenin, IAF aircraft eliminated two armed terrorists in an airstrike. The engineering corps destroyed a vehicle in which pre-prepared explosives were located, and arrested two suspects who were in the vehicle prior to its destruction.

During the Jenin operation, the force eliminated a terrorist who hurled explosive devices at the forces, and hit additional terrorists. At the same time, engineering tools revealed explosives which had been placed beneath roads, and forces arrested another terrorist and confiscated weapons.

In an operation in Qarawat Bani Hassan, the forces arrested a suspect and confiscated weapons.

The suspects and weapons were transferred to security forces for processing. There were no injuries to the Israeli forces.

Since the start of the war, around 3,600 wanted suspects have been arrested in Judea, Samaria, the Jordan Valley, and the northern valleys. Approximately 1,600 of these are affiliated with the Hamas terror group.