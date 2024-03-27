תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

IDF and ISA forces continue their focused fighting in the area of Shifaa Hospital. The combat teams of the 401st Brigade, the Nahal Brigade and Shayetet 13, under the command of the 162nd Division are fighting in the area, while avoiding harm to civilians, patients, medical teams and medical equipment.

In the past 24 hours the soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists and located terrorist infrastructure and weapons in the area of the hospital. So far, hundreds of terrorists affiliated with the terrorist organizations operating in the Gaza Strip have been detained in the hospital area, and dozens have been eliminated.

IDF and ISA forces, led by the 98th Division, continue fighting in the area of Al-Amal and Al-Qararah. In the past 24 hours the forces eliminated terrorists and located weapons.

Combat soldiers of the 7th Brigade Combat Team eliminated three terrorists in the past 24 hours. An aircraft attacked and killed two other terrorists who approached the forces, armed with an RPG missile.

The combat teams of the Commando and Givati Brigades continue to operate in the Al-Amal area in Khan Yunis, the soldiers eliminated several terrorists in cooperation with the Air Force. During a raid on terrorist infrastructure in the area, the soldiers found weapons, magazines, launchers, Kalashnikovs and grenades.

In the past 24 hours, Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked dozens of targets, supporting the maneuvering forces, including tunnels, military buildings, armed terrorists and other terrorist infrastructures.

In the central Gaza Strip, the Nahal Brigade's combat team eliminated several terrorists in the past 24 hours. In one of the attacks, a terrorist was identified near the IDF forces, and in a quick maneuver an aircraft attacked the terrorist and killed him.

credit: דובר צה"ל

