MK Ariel Kallner initiated a Knesset session aimed at promoting the construction industry in order to obviate the need for using Palestinian workers in the future.

"I initiated a conference for innovation in construction. We are living in a world of artificial intelligence and advanced technology in so many areas, but in construction we are way behind – paving and plastering like in ancient Egypt. We are living in this comfort zone, mainly because of the workers from the Palestinian Authority. This is yesterday's world," Kallner explains in an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News

Kallner believes that Palestinian workers should not be part of the equation under any circumstances. "We don't need to bring hostile people into Israel, and 85 percent of them support the horrific massacre [of October 7th]. We can transform the State of Israel and lead the world to more innovative, more efficient and less polluting construction. There's no reason why our human capital shouldn't catapult us much higher."

He believes that the threats that not employing Palestinians will increase terrorism are inconsistent with reality. "That's exactly the way we thought on October 6. There is no connection between economic hardship and terrorism. It doesn't exist anywhere in the world. This has not been proven in the Gaza Strip. Not only did Hamas attack, but it also exploited the workers who worked in Israel to obtain information and streamline the attack against us. We need to end our dependence on hostile elements."

Kallner also refers to the resignation of Gideon Sa'ar and the New Hope — The National Right party from the government. "Gideon Sa'ar made a mistake by leaving the government because he was significant. I would love to see him in the cabinet much more than people like Gantz, who represents old views. He made his decision and we need to see how we proceed from here."

"I would like to see Gideon Sa'ar in the government, and others as well. We need to be united. The reality has not yet changed. We are facing a Nazi enemy that has not yet been defeated, and it is of utmost importance to the unity of Israel, as well as for our enemies to see that we are one united people," Kallner concludes.