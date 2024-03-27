A building in Kiryat Shmona suffered a direct hit after 30 rockets were fired towards the city on Wednesday morning.

Police officers and sappers are isolating the scene of the hit, and searching for other remnants of rockets, in order to ensure there is no threat to the public.

At this stage, there have been no reports of injuries.

On Tuesday night, media outlets reported that at least seven people were killed in an air strike in the southern part of the country, which was blamed on Israel.

The Lebanese Al Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that the attack targeted the building of the Islamic Emergency and Relief Center which is located in the village.