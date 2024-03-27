Former IDF Chief of Staff Dan Halutz on Tuesday criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the background of the war in Gaza.

"He is responsible. I don't know a country in the world where a Prime Minister, after something like this, would not climb the tallest tower and jump off of it. There is no such thing," said Halutz in an interview with Channel 13 News.

He went on to claim that Netanyahu refuses to recognize the October 7 massacre. "In Netanyahu's calendar there is no seventh of October. This man doesn't fight, we are going from bad to worse under his leadership."

Journalist Ran Boker posted a video of Halutz’s comments to social media, and dozens of users fired back and criticized the former Chief of Staff.

One user took a shot at Halutz and brought up the investment portfolio scandal, in which Halutz sold off his investment portfolio hours after the start of the Second Lebanon War in 2006. Halutz eventually resigned over the scandal.

"You are welcome to send him a greeting from his stock portfolio. It's interesting that selling shares while he is Chief of Staff during a war is normal," the user wrote.