Media outlets in Lebanon reported overnight Tuesday that at least seven people were killed in an air strike in the southern part of the country, which was blamed on Israel.

Two security officials told Reuters that the strike took place in the village of Hebbariye.

The Lebanese Al Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that the attack targeted the building of the Islamic Emergency and Relief Center which is located in the village.

The report also stated that searches for more bodies under the rubbles are ongoing.

So far, Israel has not commented on the reports in Lebanon.

Earlier on Tuesday, approximately 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel. The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted several launches, and the rest fell in open areas.

On Tuesday evening, IDF fighter jets struck a landing area and several military structures inside a military compound used by Hezbollah's aerial unit in the area of Tell Wardeen, deep inside Lebanese territory.

IDF fighter jets also struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Hanine and a military compound in the area of Beit Yahoun in southern Lebanon.