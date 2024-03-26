The Biden Administration lobbied the Canadian government behind the scenes to continue funding UNRWA, The Canadian Post reported.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen stated that US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield requested last month that Canada resume funding to the agency that takes care of the descendants of Palestinian Arab refugees.

"She implored us to continue to engage UNRWA and to provide UNRWA with the support that it needs, in recognition of the lifeline that UNRWA provides to Palestinians," Hussen said.

Canada had cut funding to UNRWA in January, together with 15 other nations, following revelations of UNRWA's extensive ties to the Hamas terrorist organization as well as the participation of a number of its employees in the massacre of October 7. Canada announced it would resume funding UNRWA earlier this month.

The US also cut funding to UNRWA in January in light of the revelations of the organization's true nature. Recently passed Congressional legislation extended the ban on funding to UNRWA into 2025.