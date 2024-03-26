Israeli government spokesman Elon Levy was dismissed from his position and will leave at the end of the month, Channel 12 News reported Tuesday evening.

According to the report, in the next two days he will have an "end of engagement" meeting, which means the termination of his employment.

Last week he was suspended after posting on his X social media account against British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron.

About ten days ago Cameron wrote: "urging Israel "to allow more [aid] trucks into Gaza."

Levy replied to Cameron, writing: "I hope you are also aware there are NO limits on the entry of food, water, medicine, or shelter equipment into Gaza, and in fact the crossings have EXCESS capacity. Test us. Send another 100 trucks a day to Kerem Shalom and we'll get them in.”

Foreign Ministry sources said the incident was the "last straw" and there were other incidents in which Levy strongly attacked Nasrallah while Israel wanted to lower the flames.