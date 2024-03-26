Nabil Abu Rudeineh, official spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, said the UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire during the month of Ramadan had led to Israel's unprecedented international isolation.

According to Abu Rudeineh, despite the growing differences of opinion between Israel and the US, the US administration continues to support Israel with military supplies and provide it with a political umbrella, so the "aggression" against the Palestinian people will not stop.

Palestinian Authority Spokesman Mahmoud Abbas (also known as Abu Mazen) called on the US administration to take a firmer and more effective position, since the real campaign that needs to be dealt with is not only "aggression" against the Gaza Strip or regional conflicts, but the settlement of the conflict by establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and recognizing it so that the region will not experience another war.