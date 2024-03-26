US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claim that America's refusal to veto a UN Security Council resolution yesterday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan led to a hardening of Hamas's positions.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu's statement that there is a connection between the Security Council decision and Hamas' response is inaccurate in almost every respect," said Miller.

"We will not play politics on this most important and difficult issue, and will continue to focus on the agreement to release the remaining hostages," he added.

Hamas announced on Monday night following the passage of the Security Council resolution that it has decided to reject the new proposal for a deal to release hostages.

An official statement published by the terrorist organization said that "a short time ago we informed the mediators that the organization sticks to its position that was conveyed on March 14. Israel's response did not meet any of our basic demands - a comprehensive ceasefire, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced and an exchange of prisoners."

"Netanyahu and his extremist government bear full responsibility for the failure of the negotiation efforts," Hamas said.