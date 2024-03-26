North Korean television unexpectedly broadcast a Western program on gardening, originally aired in 2010.

Gardening Secrets is a well-known British program, that was broadcast on the BBC and presented by Alan Titchmarsh.

North Korea chose to blur the presenter's trousers because Titchmarsh was wearing denim trousers.

The reason for this is the North Korean policy not to raise awareness to any Western fashion.

As early as the 1990s, North Korea banned wearing denim jeans, and the country called it a "Western feature."

The BBC did not comment on whether the show was broadcast with their permission, but the Sun reported that over the years North Korean television has been known to illegally stream Western content, having previously shown Premier League matches and other English language TV shows.