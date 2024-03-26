The Kremlin continues to blame Ukraine for the massacre that killed more than 140 people near Moscow last week.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, and intelligence sources around the world confirmed that the terrorist organization was behind the massacre.

However, Russia still refuses to fully acknowledge the facts and claims that Ukraine was involved in the murderous attack.

ISIS has repeatedly expressed its desire to carry out "revenge" on Russian soil, following the decision of Moscow authorities to help Syrian dictator, Bashar al-Assad.

Head of the Russian FSB security service, Alexander Bortnikov, said that they were waiting for the arrival of the terrorists on the Ukrainian side of the Russian border. "We believe they were involved in this," he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was questioned about the massacre and the possibility that Ukraine was involved. "Zelenskyy is a special kind of Jew; a Jew who in many ways shows sympathy and affection for the nationalist spirit that has permeated the leaders of the regime in Kyiv," Peskov replied.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted for the first time that the terrorist attack was carried out by "radical Islamists," but he did not explicitly mention ISIS.

Putin continued to use the attack to direct fire on Ukraine, adding that the attack was part of " Kyiv regime's attacks on Russia."