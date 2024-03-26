About five months after the October 7 massacre, Bilha Yinon is still listed as missing. Her husband, Yaakov, was murdered in their home.

Their daughter, Mor Yinon, told Kan Reshet Bet, "As far as we're concerned, our mother is not missing. We have no doubt that they were at home together on the morning of October 7. They sent us a WhatsApp message, and my brother still managed to talk to them. My father's remains and other remains were found, but no DNA can be extracted from them."

"There is a conflict between the position of the IDF investigation, which claims that my mother was at home and was murdered with my father, and the position of the Institute of Forensic Medicine, which says that it is impossible that there are no remains left in the house, from which DNA can be extracted. Currently, no one knows exactly how our parents were murdered or how the house caught fire."

"In the midst of all this uncertainty, we are choosing to accept the story that makes most sense, which is that our mother went together with our father. This may remain a mystery and we will have to live with it. From Saturday at 8:30 am, we realized that they hadn’t survived. We started mourning them from October 8," the daughter adds.

"We have no doubt that she was murdered," the daughter admits. "None of that changes our feelings of the loss of life that was and isn't anymore. It's an incomprehensible situation – we have no parents, no home, nothing is left. We are comforted by the thought that they went together and that it happened very quickly, so that they did not suffer. They were in the place they loved the most in the world and they lived full lives until the day they died. We are comforted in the fact that they loved and knew that they were very loved. They knew that they had left us five siblings very united."