After yesterday’s historic moment at the United Nations Security Council, Joe Biden and the radical Democrats' Middle East foreign policy standpoint has never been clearer: embolden Iran — a nation openly committed to the destruction of the U.S. — abandon, or even worse, pressure Israel in her time of need, and award terrorists who cower behind human shields.



As recently as March 23, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken publicly insisted that the Biden administration stands behind “Israel’s goal of defeating Hamas…and of securing Israel’s long-term security.” And yet, somehow, they seem to expect Israel to achieve that goal while operating under a ceasefire. Ostensibly because of Ramadan. But when have the Palestinians, or any other jihadis observed a peaceful stand down on Jewish holidays. Don’t look at your calendar…the answer is never.



On Monday, the United Nations — a corrupt, anti-American, anti-freedom globalist enterprise completely uninterested in Western values — voted to demand an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in the ongoing war between Israel and the murderous terrorist group Hamas. The resolution was spearheaded by Russia and China. The United States, which could have vetoed the measure, instead abstained, permitting the abhorrent resolution to pass.



To recap, Hamas broke the preexisting “peace” with Israel when it barbarically slaughtered over twelve hundred Jews on October 7, 2024. Hamas fighters raped women, butchered children, tortured civilians and captured hostages.

Then, Hamas terrorists hid behind hospitals, schools, and other civilian areas in an intentional bid to use non-combatants as a shield against the Israeli military. Meanwhile, they have openly threatened that the horrors of October 7 will commence “a second, a third, a fourth” time until Israel is annihilated.



That’s the kind of enemy — the kind of pure, unmitigated evil — that Israel, our ally, is up against.



And yet, despite all of this, the world community has put the onus on Israel to accommodate a ceasefire — a ceasefire with a group whose founding charter states, “There is no solution for the Palestinian question except through Jihad [war]. Initiatives, proposals and international conferences are all a waste of time and vain endeavors.”



If the Biden Administration were opposed to the tragic death of innocent civilians, they would direct their outrage solely at Hamas, without whom this war would not have started and who could end it today by simply surrendering.

Yet the Biden administration has made zero demands of Hamas. In fact, today’s U.N. resolution did not even condemn the terrorist group. It seems the Biden Administration wants to make winning the war as difficult as possible for Israel while at the same time treating Islamic terrorists with kid gloves, rather than eradicating Nazi-level anti-Semitism (and anti-Americanism) from the face of the earth.



Where are the Biden-backed U.N. resolutions calling for Hamas to stand down? Why aren’t we demanding that they surrender, renounce their inhuman use of human shields and vow never again to take up arms against Israel? Blinken may say he and the president share Israel’s goals, but their actions suggest otherwise.



Of course, this is nothing but a continuation of Barack Obama’s abysmal foreign policy. The former president believed very strongly in appeasing and empowering Iran, offering billions of dollars in the hopes that the mullahs would behave.



President Trump, to his credit, pursued a very different course, canceling hundreds of millions of dollars of “humanitarian” aid into Gaza upon learning that the money may have been diverted into terrorists’ hands. “We have undertaken a review of U.S. assistance to the Palestinian Authority and in the West Bank and Gaza to ensure these funds are spent in accordance with U.S. national interests and provide value to the U.S. taxpayer,” his administration announced.



But Biden resumed the Obama-Chamberlain policy of appeasement, “U.S. national interests” or Israel’s security be damned. “We assess there is a high risk Hamas could potentially derive indirect, unintentional benefit from U.S. assistance to Gaza,” the State Department reportedly warned him; nevertheless, he decided to spend hundreds of millions of dollars, arming and supporting Hamas. Moreover, Biden, as one headline described, “keeps the billions flowing to Iran.”



Together with the U.N., the United States has sent a terrifying signal to our enemies in the Middle East: attack our democratic allies, threaten to do it “again and again,” and when they retaliate, hide behind human shields, and we will put pressure on the good guys, on Israel, to play nice.



Never forget this moment in time when Biden and the U.S. could have easily put a stop to this pro-terrorist resolution with our total veto power in the Security Council. Instead of doing so, he showed the world how much of a coward he truly has become in his old age.



Mark Meckler is President of the Convention of States Foundation, he can be found on X @MarkMeckler