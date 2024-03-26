Shifra Apfel remembers the days when she was a “good Mom.” She did it all for Purim: Beautiful mishloach manot, a delicious meal, matching costumes for the kids. Last year, she didn’t know to hold on tight to that normalcy. “If only I knew,” says the young mother of 7.

This year. Shifra spent Purim in the hospital fighting brain cancer. She didn’t buy her kids costumes; they borrowed from neighbors. Their meal was the bare minimum, cooked by her husband, while she ate hospital food from bed. Because of medical expenses and her inability to work, mishloach manot were the cheapest they could find. It was hard for the kids, but not nearly as hard as the question in every member of the family’s minds: Will she live to see next Purim?

Doctors have advised Shifra Apfel to fly to Germany as soon as possible to receive specialized treatments. Without these treatments, she will die. The Apfels are unable to afford the flight, a place to stay, and the medical bills. “I need to live, for the 7 kids who are waiting for me at home,” says Shifra. She has had no choice but to turn to the public for help.

Only the readers can save Shifra’s life now. Nothing would bring her children more joy than to know that their Mommy has a chance to live.

“I am begging you - if you were in a position to have a ‘normal’ Purim, please remember my family and how we can’t afford to save my life. Please give what you can toward my surgery...

I want so badly to live.”

