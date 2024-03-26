Israel Police on Monday night arrested five construction workers suspected of hurling rocks at passersby near Jerusalem's Central Bus Station.

The suspects have been taken for questioning at the police station.

During the police preparations on Monday night, an individual turned to the police officers near the Central Bus Station and reported that rocks had been hurled at himself and other passersby from the roof of a structure at a construction site.

Police forces which entered the scene and ascended to the roof of the building located five suspects aged 18-23, all residents of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods.

Following their initial questioning to investigate the matter, the suspects were arrested and taken for questioning, on suspicion of crimes of attack, crimes stemming from a racist motive, and behavior which is liable to disrupt the public order.

On Tuesday, the suspects will be brought to the court, where the police are expected to request an extension of their arrest.