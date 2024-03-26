Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke following his visit to the US Department of State, emphasizing that Israel will continue the war until victory.

"[Just completed a meeting] At the U.S. Department of State, with my friend Secretary Blinken," he wrote. "We discussed developments in the war against Hamas and the military operations required to destroy Hamas as a military and governing authority in Gaza."

"During our discussion I emphasized that Israel will not cease operating in Gaza until the return of all the hostages. Only a decisive victory will bring to an end of this war."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Monday in Washington with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement after the meeting that Blinken “reiterated the United States’ support for ensuring the defeat of Hamas, including in Rafah, while reiterating opposition to a major ground operation in Rafah that would further jeopardize the welfare of the more than 1.4 million Palestinian civilians sheltering there.”

“The Secretary underscored that alternatives exist to a major ground invasion that would both better ensure Israel’s security and protect Palestinian civilians. Secretary Blinken also discussed the need to immediately surge and sustain additional humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza,” the statement added.