MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud), Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, addressed the committee meeting Tuesday morning, speaking about the disputes surrounding the Draft Law.

"I don't know what will be in the government, but we are the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that oversees the government. I hear that there are various marathon discussions about the Draft Law. Unfortunately, I'm starting to hear rumors about planning some kind of attempt to circumvent the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, probably because we proved last year that we are not a rubber stamp of the government, and they plan various coalitional and factional committees, based on various precedents around the draft law," said Edelstein.

He declared, "I want to say unequivocally, outside of this room there are no members of Knesset who have the picture of manpower, budgetary demands, increases, the need for combat soldiers, and all the things that are most relevant to the needs of the security system."

"Any attempt to circumvent the Knesset regulations and prevent the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee from handling the Draft Law, if and when it comes, will encounter an appropriate response. I say this here and now before someone embarks on this path - it won't be pleasant for anyone who tries to do such a thing," Edelstein warned.