הנפילות סמוך ליקב באביבים צילום: שלום ביטון

On Tuesday morning, launches were identified from Lebanon toward the IDF Aerial Control Unit in the area of Meron in northern Israel. No injuries or damage to the unit's capabilities were reported.

In addition, three launches were identified from Lebanon toward the area of the community of Avivim a short while ago. No injuries were reported. As a result of the launches, a fire broke out in the area of the community and Israel Fire and Rescue Services are operating at the scene.

The IDF struck the sources of the fire in Lebanon.

Meir Biton, the owner of the Avivim winery, told Ynet, "I got two missiles and the entire winery went up in flames. The firefighters don't come here because of the danger, my entire winery went up in flames. This is the fourth time it's been hit by Hezbollah fire."

Amit Sofer, head of the Merom Hagalil Regional Council, said, "Another morning of missiles from Lebanon towards Israel. Again, residents here are without protection, and again, a great miracle that an event like this ended without injuries or, G-d forbid, deaths."

"We reiterate our demand that the State of Israel protect the north. There are residents here who have no protection, whose walk to the public bomb shelter is more than ten minutes, while missiles fall here with no warning or with warning of only a few seconds. There are solutions - they need to be funded and implemented immediately."

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF reported, "Overnight (Monday), two launches were identified from Lebanon toward the area of Shlomi in northern Israel. In response, the IDF struck the sources of the fire."

The IDF also noted that on Monday night, fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Tayr Harfa, and an additional military structure belonging to the terrorist organization in the area of Dhayra.