The NBA saw several records broken in various games on Monday night. The first came during a dramatic victory of Atlanta over Boston after erasing a 30-point deficit, turning Boston, which came to the game with a streak of nine victories, into only the tenth team in NBA history to lose a game after having a lead of 30 points or more.

Lithuanian center Domantas Sabonis, son of the European basketball legend Arvydas Romas Sabonis, made history during his game by completing 54 double-doubles. A double-double is a single-game performance in which a player accumulates ten or more in two of the following five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots.

Sabonis Jr., who is married to a Jewish woman and has testified about undergoing a conversion process, won last night with his team against Philadelphia with a score of 108:96, finishing with a triple-double and a stat line of 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, thus breaking the longest streak in the league since 1976, which was until now held by Kevin Love.

Love himself congratulated Sabonis on the new historic record, writing: “Congratulations to the new king of double-doubles."

Sabonis has now joined great names such as Nikola Jokić, Russell Westbrook, Wilt Chamberlain, and Oscar Robertson, known for completing 25 triple-doubles in one season.