A Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist tried to snatch a weapon from an IDF soldier during an operation by the Samaria Brigade on Monday night in the Balata refugee camp near Shechem. The soldier shot at the suspect and wounded him. No Israeli forces were harmed during the incident.

IDF, ISA, and Border Police forces arrested a total of 14 wanted individuals across Judea and Samaria.

The soldiers operated in Bayt Ummar in the Etzion area, the village from which shots were fired towards a house in Karmei Tzur during the night. During the operation in the village, the soldiers located a handgun and ammunition. In Bayt Fajjar in the brigade’s sector, the soldiers found two additional weapons. In Jenin in the Menashe sector, two wanted individuals were arrested.

In Mazra'a an-Nubani in Benjamin, the soldiers arrested a wanted individual and located a Kalashnikov, a grenade, and a lot of ammunition. In Jilazon, the soldiers arrested five wanted individuals.

So far, since the beginning of the war, about 3,600 wanted individuals have been arrested across Judea, Samaria, and the the Jordan Valley; about 1,600 of them are associated with the Hamas terror organization.