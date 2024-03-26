Beginning on Tuesday, temperatures will rise sharply, leading Israel into the first heat wave of the season.

Tuesday will see temperatures rise, reaching seasonal average, and the skies partly cloudy or clear. Winds will pick up, especially in northern Israel and along the coastline.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and temperatures will continue to rise, reaching above seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise again, with the weather turning hot and dry in most areas of Israel.

Friday will be cloudy, and there may be local rainfall, especially in southern and eastern Israel. Temperatures will drop but remain above seasonal average, especially inland and in the mountains. During the afternoon hours, the winds will increase along the coastline.