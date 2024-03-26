חיל האוויר תוקף מטרות מחבלים בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Since Monday, IAF fighter jets struck over 60 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including terror tunnels, terrorist infrastructure, and military structures in which armed terrorists were identified.

Terror targets in the area from which the launches were fired toward the city of Sderot were struck Monday night.

The IDF and ISA are continuing precise operational activity in the Shifa Hospital area, while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment. Over the past day, the troops located weapons, and engaged with and eliminated several terrorists in the hospital area.

IDF troops are also continuing operational activity in the areas of Al Amal and Al-Qarara, eliminating terrorists and carrying out targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure. During the activity, the troops located explosive devices, grenades, weapons, vests, and a large amount of ammunition.

IDF troops also carried out targeted raids on buildings used by the Hamas terrorist organization. During the activity, the troops located AK-47s, military uniforms, cartridges, and military documents. In addition, terrorist infrastructure was struck and terrorists were eliminated during joint IDF and IAF operational activity.

In central Gaza, IDF troops are continuing to operations, and have eliminated a number of terrorists over the past day. Two terrorists cells were identified adjacent to the troops, who were eliminated by an aircraft.

During another strike, an additional terrorist cell was identified by a drone near the troops, that was subsequently eliminated.