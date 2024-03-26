A majority - 69% - of Israelis strongly believe that a war will soon break out between Israel and Hezbollah on the Lebanon border, according to a new poll by the Israel Democracy Institute.

A significant majority of both Arab and Jewish Israelis believe such a war to be inevitable. The assumption holds true for center, right, and left political blocs, without significant differences between them.

Respondents were asked to rate senior officials in public offices on their performance in the war. The highest score went to Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, with 55% rating him positively. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant received 46%, Minister Benny Gantz 37.5%, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 32%, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich 21.5%.

A full 82% of left-wing respondents stated that Israel should coordinate itself with the USA instead of acting only in its own interests. Another 64.5% of centrist voters said the same, while 64% of right-wing voters stated that Israel must act only in its own interests.