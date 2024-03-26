We face an existential threat to our existence by an enemy who massacred us in a way we haven’t seen since the Holocaust and continues to sit on our border saying they will do so again. The world condemns us because we choose to live.

On March 524, the US shamefully refrained from using a veto to block a UN Security Council resolution backed by Russia and China that called for a ceasefire without conditioning it on the release of hostages. This is a stab in the back of Israel during a time of war. Rightfully Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled the planned trip to Washington by top aides to discuss the impending Rafah invasion.

There will be no Palestinian Arab state.

Israel must invade Rafah.

There will not be a surrender to terror. The entire people of Israel demand Hamas be destroyed.

This is a sad day for America-Israel relations, but Israel wasn’t created to please a foreign ally. It was created to ensure the Jewish people will always be protected, and that is the case whether America likes it or not.

The ideological forefather father of the Likud Party, Ze’ev Jabotinsky in 1911 wrote an article which spoke about times like this called, “Go To Hell.”

As Jabotinsky, “Instead of excessive apology and instead of turning our backs to the accusers – as there is nothing to apologize for, and nobody to apologize to – it is long overdue to respond to all current and future accusations, reproaches, suspicions, slanders and denunciations by simply folding our arms and loudly, clearly, coldly and calmly answer,’Go to Hell!’

“Who are we, to make excuses to them; who are they to interrogate us? What is the purpose of this mock trial over the entire people where the sentence is known in advance? Our habit of constantly and zealously answering to any rabble has already done us a lot of harm and will do much more. The situation that has been created as a result, tragically confirms a well-known saying: ‘Qui s’excuse s’accuse’ (He who apologizes condemns himself).

“We think that our constant readiness to undergo a search without hesitation and to turn out our pockets will eventually convince mankind of our nobility; look what gentlemen we are–we do not have anything to hide! This is a terrible mistake. The real gentlemen are the people that will not allow anyone for any reason to search their apartments, their pockets or their souls. Only a person under surveillance is ready for a search at every moment. This is the only inevitable conclusion from our maniacal reaction to every reproach, to accept responsibility as a people for every action of a Jew, and to make excuses in front of everybody.

“I consider this system to be false at its very root. We are hated not because we are blamed for everything, but we are blamed for everything because we are not loved. We do not have to apologize for anything. We are a people as all other peoples; we do not have any intentions to be better than the rest. We do not have to account to anybody; we are not to sit for anybody’s examination and nobody is old enough to call on us to answer. We came before them. We are what we are, we are good for ourselves, we will not change and we do not want to.”

We will do what must be done no matter who likes it. The whole world doesn’t like what we do? Its ok. Zionism and the Jewish state is more important than public approval.

Ronn Torossianis an American-Israeli entrepreneur, author and philanthropist