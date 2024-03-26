Qatar and Egypt, who have been mediating talks between Hamas and Israel on a hostage release deal, welcomed Monday’s UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Egyptian ministry of foreign affairs said the resolution "represents the first important and necessary step to stop the bloodshed".

Qatar said it hopes the resolution "represents a step towards a permanent cessation of fighting in the Strip".

The Security Council approved a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramadan and calling for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas.

The resolution passed with 14 votes in favor and one abstention, from the US, which did not use its veto against the resolution.

After the US failed to veto the resolution, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that an Israeli delegation that had been due to visit the US to discuss the war in Gaza will not be making the trip.

Hours after the approval of the UN resolution, Hamas announced that it has decided to reject the new proposal for a deal to release hostages.

An official statement published by the terrorist organization said that "a short time ago we informed the mediators that the organization sticks to its position that was conveyed on March 14. Israel's response did not meet any of our basic demands - a comprehensive ceasefire, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced and an exchange of prisoners."

"Netanyahu and his extremist government bear full responsibility for the failure of the negotiation efforts," Hamas said.