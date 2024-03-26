UK Border Force came under fire on Monday for allegedly “demeaning” two Israeli survivors of the Nova Music Festival, where Hamas terrorists massacred more than 300 people during the October 7 attack.

The two survivors were detained for two hours at Manchester Airport after flying over to speak about their experience, reported The Daily Mail.

Footage from the incident showed a male Border Force officer speaking in aggressive terms to the two men and telling them, “Knock the attitude off. We've made the decision that you're coming in, so just let us do the checks we need to do, and keep quiet.”

He then adds, “Look at me. Are you clear with that? Good. We're the bosses not you.”

The two men are said to be suffering from PTSD in the wake of the horrors they witnessed on October 7.

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region demanded an urgent investigation into the incident.

“We have been made aware that survivors of the 7th October terrorist attack on the Re’Im Music Festival were discriminated against by UK Border Police when arriving at Manchester Airport. We have requested an urgent investigation is commenced and assurances are received to ensure passengers with Israeli passports are able to travel without discrimination,” the organization wrote in a post on social media.

“Thank you to the team at Manchester Airport, as we are aware they have immediately acknowledged and recognized the severity of the allegations contained within our correspondence,” it added.

The organization called on UK Home Secretary James Cleverly “to ensure this matter is dealt with as a matter of urgency.”

Cleverly replied to the post on Monday night and wrote, “We are investigating this. We do not tolerate antisemitism or any form of discrimination. This incident will be handled in line with our disciplinary procedures.”