Israel has added new indictments attributed to terrorists from Hamas’ Nukhba unit who participated in the October 7 massacre.

Kan 11 News’ Avishai Grinzaig reported on Monday evening that the most serious section in these indictments is one that has never been used in this context: An offense of violating the sovereignty of the state that allows for the death penalty to be imposed.

Officials at the Ministry of Justice took into account acts such as the takeover of land for hours, the total loss of control by Israel, the kidnapping and murder of the residents, and came to the understanding that the terrorists can be prosecuted for this section.

Other counts attributed to the terrorists include, among others, aiding an enemy in war, murder with special cruelty, murder of a helpless person, murder as an act of terrorism, an act of mass terrorism, rape under aggravated circumstances as part of an act of terrorism and kidnapping for the purpose murder.

Other acts attributed to the terrorists include mutilation of bodies, torture and physical and mental abuse.