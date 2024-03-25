Major General Aharon Haliva, the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, said that he would resign at the end of the war during a conversation with the families of kidnapped soldiers, Kan News reported.

"We are responsible, we are guilty. I will go home after the war," Haliva told the families, adding: "As long as I sit in this chair, I guarantee that the hostages are a priority."

At the meeting, the families raised criticism about the functioning of the Intelligence Directorate during the war. Among other things, they noted that there has not been enough information from Gaza on the location and condition of the hostages, even after nearly six months.

A relative of one of the kidnapped soldiers said: "Almost six months have passed and we have almost no information about him."

During the meeting, Haliva reportedly Haliva referred to the Intelligence Directorate's estimates on the location of the kidnapped soldiers and said that the estimates are that the soldiers are being held in tunnels and that they are being used as a bargaining chip by Hamas.