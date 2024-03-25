Former US Vice-President Mike Pence denounced the USA's conduct in the UN Security Council today.

In the Council meeting, the USA abstained from a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza without demanding that Hamas release the hostages, as opposed to imposing its veto as demanded by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

As a result, Netanyahu canceled a delegation that had been planned to visit Washington to discuss the expected ground offensive into Rafah, and Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan accused "To this council, Israeli blood is cheap."

"This is a disgrace. The UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire that makes no mention of Hamas or October 7th and the Biden Administration let it pass without a veto," Pence tweeted.

"After the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust, Israel must be allowed to wage war until Hamas is destroyed once and for all. America Stands With Israel," he concluded.