The IDF's Spokesperson's Unit announced that earlier today (Monday), a number of launches were identified crossing from the Gaza Strip toward the city of Ashdod, a number of which were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, with the remainder falling according to protocol. The launches were fired from a humanitarian area in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, where civilians were present.

In response, IAF fighter jets struck and destroyed the post from which the launches were fired. Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of additional weapons in the area.

"The strike was conducted with precision, avoiding harm to the civilians who had evacuated from the area prior to the strike," the IDF stated.

"This is further evidence of Hamas’ cynical exploitation of civilian infrastructure, placing its assets amidst civilian areas, using them as human shields."