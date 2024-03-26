Israeli songwriter David Halfon passed away on Monday evening at the age of 73 and was laid to rest in Or Yehuda.

In 2013, he was awarded the city’s prize for artistry and creation, and a few months ago he was given the Freedom of the City honor.

Halfon wrote music for numerous other artists, including noted singers Shlomi Shabbat, Sarit Hadad, and Eyal Golan.

Among his well-known songs are "Your Eyes Talk" which was sung by Golan, "God Gave You A Gift" which was sung by Eitan Masuri, and "Illusions", which Halfon wrote at the age of 17 and was performed by Nissim Sarussi.