State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that the government considered Israel to be in compliance with international law in its use of American-made weapons in the Gaza Strip following the receipt of a letter outlining Israel's assurances of this from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Referring to Gallant's letter, Miller said that the government had received assurances from a "credible high-level official who has the ability and authority to make decisions and commitments about the issues at the heart of the assurances.”

He added, “These assurances are perspective, but of course, our view of them is informed by our ongoing assessments of Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza.”

“We’ve had ongoing assessments of Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law. We have not found them to be in violation, either when it comes to the conduct of the war or the provision of humanitarian assistance. We view those assurances through that ongoing work we have done,” Miller said.

Gallant's letter was submitted under a new policy outlined in a memorandum signed by US President Joe Biden on February 8 which requires all recipients of American military aid to provide “credible and reliable written assurances” that such aid is being used in compliance with international law. While the memo did not name Israel, it is believed to have been written in response to calls from the left-wing of the Democratic party to end US military exports to Israel.

The State Department has until May 8 to submit a report on Israel's compliance under the terms of the memorandum to Congress.