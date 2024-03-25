US Senator John Fetterman (D-Penn.) condemned the decision by the Biden Administration today (Monday) to abstain rather than veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramadan.

"It’s appalling the U.S. allowed passage of a resolution that fails to condemn Hamas," Senator Fetterman posted on social media.

"It's appalling the U.S. allowed passage of a resolution that fails to condemn Hamas," Senator Fetterman posted on social media.

"The UN has always been unwilling to condemn this group of terrorists, cowards and rapists," he added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the US decision not to veto the resolution by canceling a planned Israeli delegation to Washington DC to discuss the planned operation in Rafah.

“The USA has retracted its consistent position that a ceasefire and the release of the hostages must be connected, which it demonstrated just a few days ago,” the Prime Minister's Office stated.

“In a previous resolution, Russia and China vetoed a call for a ceasefire because they support a ceasefire without the release of the hostages. The current resolution was supported by Russia, China, Algeria, and other countries.

“The USA did not veto a new wording of the resolution that calls for a ceasefire without the release of the hostages.”

Senator Fetterman has emerged as a strong supporter of Israel in the months since the Hamas massacre of October 7.

“This is a clear withdrawal from the USA's consistent position in the Security Council since the beginning of the war.”