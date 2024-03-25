פעילות כוחות צוות הקרב של עוצבת הקומנדו בשכונת 'חמד' צילום: דובר צה"ל

In a wide-scale activity led by the IDF and ISA in the Hamad area that lasted approximately ten days, the 7th Brigade Combat Team facilitated the evacuation of civilians and apprehended approximately 300 terrorists.

IDF troops conducted targeted raids on dozens of multi-story buildings, with armed terrorists operating on the different floors. The majority of the terrorists surrendered and were apprehended by the IDF. Of those who did not surrender, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat. Large quantities of weapons were also discovered in the area.

The operation began with a coordinated and timed opening aerial operation in which dozens of terror targets were struck to assist the maneuvering forces.

The soldiers also surprised the enemy by launching a swift and targeted raid on terror targets in the Al Amal area, moving in quickly and encircling the enemy from a number of directions.

credit: דובר צה"ל

