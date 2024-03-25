The following are Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan's full remarks following the passage of a resolution by the UN Security Council calling for a ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramadan.

"At the outset, I want to express my deepest condolences to the Russian people and to the families of all the victims of the heinous terror attack on Friday. Terror must always be condemned in the harshest terms.

The Security Council was justifiably quick – very quick – to condemn Friday’s terror attack in Russia, just as it waited no time to condemn the terror attack in Iran against a police station back in December. Yet still – to this day – the Council refuses to condemn the most widespread and barbaric massacre suffered by the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

At least 137 people were murdered at Crocus City concert hall in Russia on Friday by radical Jihadists. And, yes, almost 6 months ago, nearly 400 people were murdered at the Nova Music Festival in Israel by the radical Jihadists of Hamas.

Why does the Security Council discriminate – discriminate – between Russians murdered at a concert and Israelis murdered at a music festival? Civilians, dear colleagues – no matter where they live – deserve to enjoy music in safety and security. And the Security Council should have the moral clarity to condemn such acts of terror equally – without discrimination.

Sadly, today as well, this Council refused to condemn the October 7th Massacre. This is a disgrace!

Colleagues, It was the Hamas massacre that started this war. I repeat, it was the Hamas massacre that started this war! Nearly 6 months have passed and the Security Council still has not condemned the child-murdering rapists that began this war.

The Resolution just voted upon makes it seem as if the war started by itself.

Well, let me set the record straight: Israel did not start this war, nor did Israel want this war.

Israel disengaged and withdrew from Gaza 18 years ago. We wanted a ceasefire and coexistence.

You can repeat slogans and purport to know what the Palestinians seek, but this won’t make it the truth or reality. The Palestinian Representative here is lying through his teeth when he says that his people want to live side by side with Israelis. By the way, as you probably know, he does not represent Hamas, he does not represent the Gazans, they did not choose him to speak for them. His leader, President Abbas, refuses to even condemn the massacre and he continues to pay terrorists.

After Israel withdrew from Gaza, the Palestinians elected Hamas – a terrorist organziation. They elected a terror organization. Hamas converted every inch of Gaza into a terror war machine – right under the UN’s nose. Maybe with the help of some of the UN’s agencies, like UNRWA.

And Hamas initiated ceaseless attacks on Israeli civilians throughout the past 18 years.

Thousands and thousands of indiscriminate rockets at innocent civilians.

Today, Hamas is the most popular movement among Palestinians and according to every poll, the vast majority of Palestinians support Hamas’ massacre on October 7th. Not only in Gaza, but also in Judea and Samaria. This is the reality you should face and address.

Colleagues, While the Resolution fails to condemn Hamas, it does state something that should have been the driving moral force. This resolution denounces the taking of hostages, recalling that it is in violation of international law. Taking innocent civilians hostage is a war crime. And there is no arguing that this is what Hamas has committed.

The release of the hostages should have been the number one priority! When it comes to bringing the hostages home, the Security Council must not settle for words alone, but take action – real action!

It is unfathomable that when it comes to releasing the hostages we still only see inaction. Not a single step has been taken by the Council, aside from symbolic words. Yet when it comes to the situation in Gaza, the Council rushed to take action. You appointed a Special Coordinator and established a monitoring mechanism, the Council visited Rafah to see the aid shipments firsthand, and the Secretary-General has already visited the Rafah crossing twice.

Why do our hostages not receive concrete action? What have you done to advance their release?

Colleagues, Following this Council’s adoption of UNSCR 2712 and 2720, which both called for the release of all hostages, Hamas did not stop to even contemplate for even one moment.

It should be very clear that as long as Hamas refuses to release the hostages in the diplomatic channels, there is no other way to secure their return other than through a military operation!

On the one hand, the resolution says that taking civilians hostage is in violation of international law, yet on the other hand, despite the fact that you know Hamas won’t listen to your calls and release the hostages, you demand a ceasefire.

Take a moment and think about this moral contradiction!

Your demand for a ceasefire without conditioning it on the release of the hostages, not only isn’t helpful, but it undermines the effort to secure their release. It is harmful to these efforts, because it gives Hamas terrorists the hope to get a ceasefire without releasing the hostages. All members of the Council – all members – should have voted against this shameful resolution!

Mr. President, Where are this Council’s actions? Why don’t you designate Hamas as a terror organization? Even if there are Councilmembers here who would prevent this due to political alliances with Hamas leadership, where are the moral efforts to advance such a designation?

I wish to suggest an alternative text that should have been adopted by this Council if it wasn’t so biased against Israel:

“The Security Council strongly condemns and deplores all abuses of human rights, and where applicable, violations of international humanitarian law by the terrorist group, including those involving violence against civilian populations, notably women and children, kidnappings, killings, hostage-taking, pillaging, rape, sexual slavery and other sexual violence, recruitment of children and destruction of civilian property.

The Security Council demands that the terrorist group immediately and unequivocally cease all hostilities and all abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law, and disarm and demobilize. The Security Council demands the immediate and unconditional release of all those abducted who remain in captivity. The Security Council recognizes that some of such acts may amount to crimes against humanity.”

Well, Colleagues, I didn’t draft this text. You know who did? This Council! This is the resolution adopted by the Council ten years ago when Boko Haram kidnapped the schoolgirls in Nigeria.

Why can this Council call on Boko Haram to lay down their arms, but the same cannot be demanded of the murderous Hamas terrorists?

Is the life of little baby Kfir Bibas worth less than the life of a Nigerian child?

Sadly, it’s for the same reason why you can condemn terror attacks in Russia and Iran, but not in Israel.

To this Council, Israeli blood is cheap. This is a travesty and I’m disgusted.

Thank you, Mr. President."