The US government pushed back at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusation that America has failed to stand firm on its previous position that a ceasefire in Gaza must be tied to the return of the hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organization.

Netanyahu made the accusation after the US declined to use its veto on a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire during the month of Ramadan today. The ceasefire also called for the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages, but did not connect this demand with the demand for a ceasefire.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that there has been no change in America's position and the US still only supports a permanent ceasefire if the hostages are returned.

The Prime Minister's Office said following the Security Council vote, “The USA has retracted its consistent position that a ceasefire and the release of the hostages must be connected, which it demonstrated just a few days ago.”

“In a previous resolution, Russia and China vetoed a call for a ceasefire because they support a ceasefire without the release of the hostages. The current resolution was supported by Russia, China, Algeria, and other countries.

“The USA did not veto a new wording of the resolution that calls for a ceasefire without the release of the hostages.

“This is a clear withdrawal from the USA's consistent position in the Security Council since the beginning of the war.

“This withdrawal impedes the war effort and the effort to free the hostages, because it gives him us hopes that International pressure will allow them to receive a ceasefire without releasing our hostages.”